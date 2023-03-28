FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Price Target Cut to $408.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $415.00 to $408.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on FDS. CICC Research began coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, March 17th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $485.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $399.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $448.86.

FactSet Research Systems Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE FDS opened at $394.41 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $418.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $421.83. The stock has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.84. FactSet Research Systems has a 12-month low of $345.92 and a 12-month high of $474.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $515.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.79 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 40.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems will post 14.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.90%.

Insider Activity at FactSet Research Systems

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.91, for a total value of $1,238,730.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at $3,405,268.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of FactSet Research Systems

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 171.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 718,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $288,185,000 after acquiring an additional 453,799 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the third quarter worth about $45,313,000. Amundi boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 508,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $209,468,000 after acquiring an additional 109,306 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $34,175,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 477,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $191,770,000 after acquiring an additional 84,788 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

