Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Receives $727.43 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $727.43.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FICO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $697.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $537.00 to $655.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $575.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $715.00 to $745.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th.

FICO opened at $688.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a PE ratio of 46.06 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $674.91 and a 200-day moving average of $576.09. Fair Isaac has a 52 week low of $340.48 and a 52 week high of $711.84.

In other Fair Isaac news, EVP Stephanie Covert sold 1,177 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $823,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,581,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 300 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.80, for a total value of $210,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,464,786.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Stephanie Covert sold 1,177 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $823,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,581,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,998 shares of company stock valued at $11,239,163. Corporate insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 43 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 83.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 68 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 97.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 79 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

