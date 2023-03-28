Falcon Wealth Planning Acquires Shares of 1,138 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Falcon Wealth Planning acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,138 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 88.7% during the third quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 266 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Selway Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the third quarter worth $36,000. 57.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $261.00 price objective on Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Boeing from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Boeing in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $200.00 price objective on Boeing in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.50.

Boeing Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:BA traded up $4.83 on Tuesday, reaching $205.40. 2,375,725 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,322,682. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.11. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $113.02 and a 52 week high of $221.33.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($1.80). The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($7.69) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

