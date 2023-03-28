Falcon Wealth Planning Grows Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Falcon Wealth Planning boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,240 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 0.4% of Falcon Wealth Planning’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Falcon Wealth Planning’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 9,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Family Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.8% in the third quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. 22.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.08. 732,830 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,064,968. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.32. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $80.48 and a twelve month high of $83.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.162 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

