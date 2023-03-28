Falcon Wealth Planning Has $3.49 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Falcon Wealth Planning raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 79.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,287 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,992 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Falcon Wealth Planning’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Falcon Wealth Planning’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 94,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,465,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Willner & Heller LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 37,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,495,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of MGK stock traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $195.48. The company had a trading volume of 51,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,929. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $165.89 and a 1-year high of $242.10. The firm has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $191.27 and a 200 day moving average of $183.99.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

