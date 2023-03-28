Falcon Wealth Planning Sells 58 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Falcon Wealth Planning lessened its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 908 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. Falcon Wealth Planning’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COST. United Bank lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 5,254 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 383,691 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $220,948,000 after purchasing an additional 96,566 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 232 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:COST traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $492.12. The company had a trading volume of 310,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,950,873. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $218.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $493.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $490.33. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $406.51 and a twelve month high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $55.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.61 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total value of $733,425.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,934,972.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total value of $733,425.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,934,972.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total transaction of $1,259,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,884 shares in the company, valued at $20,592,861.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,068 shares of company stock valued at $2,992,156. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on COST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $574.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $580.00 to $540.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $550.16.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

