Family Investment Center Inc. Invests $397,000 in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Family Investment Center Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 0.3% of Family Investment Center Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors now owns 12,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 11,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 5,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tenret Co LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Tenret Co LLC now owns 23,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,385,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $154.37. 285,309 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 525,528. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $142.48 and a 52-week high of $181.16. The company has a market capitalization of $23.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.61.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

