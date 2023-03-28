Family Investment Center Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Family Investment Center Inc. bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 51,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $3,005,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 47.8% in the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 5,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $260,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

TIP traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.37. The stock had a trading volume of 2,258,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,029,546. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $104.63 and a 1-year high of $125.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.53.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

