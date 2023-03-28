Family Investment Center Inc. Takes $19.49 Million Position in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Family Investment Center Inc. bought a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 366,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,488,000. Avantis International Equity ETF makes up approximately 14.2% of Family Investment Center Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Family Investment Center Inc. owned approximately 0.88% of Avantis International Equity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 581.2% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 729,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,171,000 after acquiring an additional 622,331 shares during the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 433.7% during the third quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 461,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,048,000 after acquiring an additional 374,936 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 20.3% during the third quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,807,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,471,000 after acquiring an additional 304,540 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,401,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 178.5% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 346,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,676,000 after acquiring an additional 222,326 shares during the last quarter.

Get Avantis International Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of AVDE traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $55.44. 9,874 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,021. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.99. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $44.63 and a 52-week high of $61.62.

Avantis International Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.