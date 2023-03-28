Family Investment Center Inc. Takes Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Family Investment Center Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 524.4% in the fourth quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

NYSEARCA MUB traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $107.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 922,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,989,742. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.80 and a 200 day moving average of $105.31. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $101.35 and a twelve month high of $109.79.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

