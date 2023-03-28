Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI) Short Interest Down 49.6% in March

Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 253,500 shares, a decline of 49.6% from the February 28th total of 502,500 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 474,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Farmmi Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Farmmi stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.43. 113,604 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 502,688. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.59. Farmmi has a one year low of $0.39 and a one year high of $4.20.

Get Farmmi alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Farmmi during the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Farmmi by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 171,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 20,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Farmmi by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 79,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 36,587 shares in the last quarter. 1.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Farmmi Company Profile

Farmmi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in e-commerce and technology enterprise that offers trading platforms for agricultural products. Its products include Shiitake, Mu Er, cotton, corn, and other products. The company was founded by Ye Fang Zhang and Zheng Yu Wang in 2003 and is headquartered in Lishui, China.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Farmmi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmmi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.