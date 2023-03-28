FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) Shares Down 2.1%

Shares of FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT – Get Rating) dropped 2.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.00 and last traded at $7.10. Approximately 7,686 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 13,043 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.25.

FAT Brands Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $108.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.04.

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($2.60) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $103.81 million for the quarter.

FAT Brands Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of FAT Brands

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.89%. FAT Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7.31%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FAT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of FAT Brands by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FAT Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of FAT Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. 13.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FAT Brands

FAT Brands, Inc engages in developing, marketing, acquiring, and managing fast casual and casual dining restaurant concepts around the world. Its brands include Yalla Mediterranean, Buffalo’s Cafe & Express, Ponderosa Steakhouse and Bonanza, Fatburger, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Bonanza Steak & BBQ, and Hurricane BTW.

Featured Stories

