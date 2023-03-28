FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Stock Position Cut by Founders Capital Management LLC

Founders Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,296 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 1,870 shares during the period. FedEx comprises about 3.5% of Founders Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Founders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $13,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the second quarter worth $30,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 163.9% during the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 190 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on FDX. Argus increased their price objective on FedEx from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com raised FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on FedEx from $257.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on FedEx from $199.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on FedEx from $218.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.96.

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $175.83 per share, for a total transaction of $49,232.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,844.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

FDX stock traded up $1.58 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $221.40. 375,050 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,067,894. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $141.92 and a 1-year high of $248.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $204.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.69. The firm has a market cap of $55.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.31.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.74. FedEx had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 14.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.72%.

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

