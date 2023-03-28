F&G Annuities & Life (NYSE:FG) Stock Price Down 4.2%

F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG – Get Rating) fell 4.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $17.57 and last traded at $17.61. 67,615 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 210,312 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens started coverage on shares of F&G Annuities & Life in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of F&G Annuities & Life in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of F&G Annuities & Life in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company.

F&G Annuities & Life Stock Down 5.3 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.03. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

F&G Annuities & Life ( NYSE:FG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $623.00 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other F&G Annuities & Life news, CEO Christopher O. Blunt acquired 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.85 per share, with a total value of $214,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 414,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,402,305.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Christopher O. Blunt purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.85 per share, with a total value of $214,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 414,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,402,305.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher O. Blunt purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.32 per share, with a total value of $244,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 402,695 shares in the company, valued at $6,571,982.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On F&G Annuities & Life

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Madison Avenue Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of F&G Annuities & Life during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,210,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of F&G Annuities & Life during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,567,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of F&G Annuities & Life during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,026,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of F&G Annuities & Life during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,921,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of F&G Annuities & Life during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,303,000.

About F&G Annuities & Life

