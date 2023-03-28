FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) Downgraded by StockNews.com

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America raised shares of FibroGen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Raymond James raised shares of FibroGen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of FibroGen from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. William Blair raised shares of FibroGen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of FibroGen from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.40.
FibroGen Stock Up 0.5 %
FGEN stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.81. 471,636 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 961,136. FibroGen has a 52 week low of $7.81 and a 52 week high of $25.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 0.85.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Enrique A. Conterno sold 31,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total value of $638,097.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 384,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,774,333.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other FibroGen news, CEO Enrique A. Conterno sold 31,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total value of $638,097.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,774,333.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Enrique A. Conterno sold 1,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $30,683.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,894,885.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,828 shares of company stock valued at $2,056,205 over the last 90 days. 2.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On FibroGen
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FGEN. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in FibroGen by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,395,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,403 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in FibroGen by 2,689.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 928,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,869,000 after buying an additional 894,858 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in FibroGen during the 4th quarter worth about $12,641,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in FibroGen during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,887,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in FibroGen during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,609,000. 76.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About FibroGen
FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.
