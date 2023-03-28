Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) Shares Sold by Sequent Asset Management LLC

Sequent Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Get Rating) by 49.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,648 shares during the period. Sequent Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 160.9% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 226.2% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 19.1% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 35.3% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ ONEQ opened at $46.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.10. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a 52-week low of $39.52 and a 52-week high of $57.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.79.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

