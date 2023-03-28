Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Fidelity National Information Services from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. TheStreet cut Fidelity National Information Services from a c rating to a d rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $89.48.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

Shares of FIS stock opened at $50.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.72 billion, a PE ratio of -1.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.84. Fidelity National Information Services has a 52-week low of $48.57 and a 52-week high of $106.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Fidelity National Information Services Increases Dividend

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 9.71% and a negative net margin of 115.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently -7.37%.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Information Services

In related news, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 5,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total value of $361,433.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,587.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler purchased 2,243 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $66.88 per share, with a total value of $150,011.84. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,579.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 5,658 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total value of $361,433.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,045,587.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,529 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 7,872 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,215 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Merchant, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Banking segment focuses on serving financial institutions with core processing software, transaction processing software, and complementary applications and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.