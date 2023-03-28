Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF (BATS:FCPI) Stock Position Reduced by Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC

Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF (BATS:FCPI – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 820 shares during the period. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF by 1,053.1% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 86,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 78,638 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Pecaut & CO. lifted its stake in Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF by 17.8% in the third quarter. Pecaut & CO. now owns 113,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after acquiring an additional 17,163 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF Price Performance

BATS FCPI opened at $30.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.51 million, a PE ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.13.

Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF Profile

The Fidelity Stocks for Inflation ETF (FCPI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large- and mid-cap stocks based on multi-factor criteria with structural tilts towards inflation-sensitive sectors and industries FCPI was launched on Nov 5, 2019 and is managed by Fidelity.

