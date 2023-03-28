Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) PT Lowered to $36.00

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $40.50.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of FITB opened at $26.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $22.11 and a one year high of $47.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a PE ratio of 7.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.21.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Gary R. Heminger bought 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.82 per share, for a total transaction of $885,060.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 127,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,407,293.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total transaction of $75,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,901,738.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary R. Heminger bought 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.82 per share, with a total value of $885,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 127,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,407,293.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.9% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 10,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 56.8% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 247,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,306,000 after acquiring an additional 89,511 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.3% in the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 7.1% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 97,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,103,000 after acquiring an additional 6,470 shares during the period. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth and Asset Management.

See Also

