Financial Analysis: Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) versus iEntertainment Network (OTCMKTS:IENT)

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) and iEntertainment Network (OTCMKTS:IENT – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Paycor HCM and iEntertainment Network, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paycor HCM 0 5 4 0 2.44 iEntertainment Network 0 0 0 0 N/A

Paycor HCM presently has a consensus price target of $33.77, indicating a potential upside of 39.66%. Given Paycor HCM’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Paycor HCM is more favorable than iEntertainment Network.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paycor HCM $429.39 million 9.94 -$119.64 million ($0.57) -42.42 iEntertainment Network N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Paycor HCM and iEntertainment Network’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

iEntertainment Network has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Paycor HCM.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

32.3% of Paycor HCM shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Paycor HCM shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 32.0% of iEntertainment Network shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Paycor HCM and iEntertainment Network’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paycor HCM -20.02% -0.52% -0.23% iEntertainment Network N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Paycor HCM has a beta of 0.43, indicating that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, iEntertainment Network has a beta of 2.71, indicating that its share price is 171% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

iEntertainment Network beats Paycor HCM on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Paycor HCM

Paycor HCM, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders. The company's SaaS based people management products include Cor HCM, a complete suite of HCM tools spanning HR, onboarding, payroll, compensation management, employee surveys, expenses, and reporting and analytics; Workforce Management, a solution with flexible time entry, overtime calculations, and scheduling capabilities with real-time payroll synchronization; Benefits Administration, a decision support solution to help leaders to streamline and optimize company's benefits administration; and Talent Management, an integrated compensation and performance management solution. It serves manufacturing, healthcare, restaurant, retail, professional services, nonprofit, and education industries through its direct sales teams. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

About iEntertainment Network

iEntertainment Network, Inc. develops and publishes proprietary Internet, mobile and online multi-player games. It offers online games such as Outdoors Unlimited, WarBirds, Dawn of Aces, Armored Assault, and Helbreath. The company was founded by John W. Stealey on June 16, 1994 and is headquartered in Cary, NC.

