Financial Review: Bunker Hill Mining (OTCMKTS:BHLL) vs. PolyMet Mining (NYSE:PLM)

Bunker Hill Mining (OTCMKTS:BHLL – Get Rating) and PolyMet Mining (NYSE:PLM – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Bunker Hill Mining has a beta of 2.1, indicating that its share price is 110% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PolyMet Mining has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Bunker Hill Mining shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.9% of PolyMet Mining shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of PolyMet Mining shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bunker Hill Mining N/A N/A -60.00% PolyMet Mining N/A -10.03% -7.09%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bunker Hill Mining and PolyMet Mining’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bunker Hill Mining N/A N/A -$6.40 million ($0.06) -1.43 PolyMet Mining N/A N/A -$34.09 million ($0.34) -6.44

PolyMet Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bunker Hill Mining, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Bunker Hill Mining and PolyMet Mining, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bunker Hill Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A PolyMet Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Bunker Hill Mining beats PolyMet Mining on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bunker Hill Mining

Bunker Hill Mining Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, development, and mining of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It focuses on exploring for zinc, lead, and silver ores. It holds an option agreement to acquire interest in the Bunker Hill mine located in the Silver Valley, Idaho. The company was formerly known as Liberty Silver Corp. and changed its name to Bunker Hill Mining Corp. in September 2017. Bunker Hill Mining Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About PolyMet Mining

PolyMet Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and development of natural resource properties. It develops and operates the NorthMet project in Minnesota, which hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, and platinum group metal mineralization. The company was founded by John P. McGoran on March 4, 1981 and is headquartered in St. Paul, MN.

