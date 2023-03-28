Financial Survey: Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED) and Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN)

Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED – Get Rating) and Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Origin Agritech and Yield10 Bioscience’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Origin Agritech N/A N/A N/A Yield10 Bioscience -3,014.67% -154.59% -106.96%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Origin Agritech and Yield10 Bioscience, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Origin Agritech 0 0 0 0 N/A Yield10 Bioscience 0 0 2 0 3.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Yield10 Bioscience has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 363.32%. Given Yield10 Bioscience’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Yield10 Bioscience is more favorable than Origin Agritech.

6.7% of Origin Agritech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.7% of Yield10 Bioscience shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.3% of Yield10 Bioscience shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Origin Agritech and Yield10 Bioscience’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Origin Agritech $7.41 million 5.36 -$880,000.00 N/A N/A Yield10 Bioscience $450,000.00 29.18 -$13.57 million ($2.76) -0.94

Origin Agritech has higher revenue and earnings than Yield10 Bioscience.

Volatility and Risk

Origin Agritech has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yield10 Bioscience has a beta of 1.75, meaning that its stock price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Yield10 Bioscience beats Origin Agritech on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Origin Agritech

Origin Agritech Ltd. is an agricultural biotechnology company. It engages in the business of seed research and development, which specializes in crop seed breeding and genetic improvement. The company was founded by Geng Chen Han in 1997 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About Yield10 Bioscience

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. operates as an agricultural bioscience company. It focuses on the development of technologies to produce step-change improvements in crop yield for food and feed crops to enhance global food security. The company was founded by Anthony J. Sinskey, Simon F. Williams and Oliver P. Peoples in June 1992 and is headquartered in Woburn, MA.

