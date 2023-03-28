First Acceptance Co. (OTCMKTS:FACO) Short Interest Down 80.0% in March

First Acceptance Co. (OTCMKTS:FACO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 80.0% from the February 28th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

First Acceptance Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:FACO traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.79. The company had a trading volume of 447 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,240. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.01. First Acceptance has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $1.98.

First Acceptance (OTCMKTS:FACO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $87.86 million during the quarter. First Acceptance had a negative net margin of 5.78% and a negative return on equity of 23.60%.

About First Acceptance

First Acceptance Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the selling, servicing, and underwriting of non-standard personal automobile insurance and related products. The firm markets its services through the Acceptance Insurance, Yale Insurance, and Insurance Plus brands. Its products include bad credit automobile insurance, motorcycle insurance, military motorcycle insurance, roadside assistance, renters insurance, pet insurance, and life insurance.

