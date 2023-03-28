First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) vs. Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) Head to Head Analysis

First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Rating) and Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.5% of First Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.2% of Salisbury Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of First Capital shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.8% of Salisbury Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

First Capital has a beta of 0.21, indicating that its stock price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Salisbury Bancorp has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A Salisbury Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00

Profitability

This table compares First Capital and Salisbury Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Capital 28.43% 13.79% 1.02% Salisbury Bancorp 25.51% 12.37% 1.05%

Dividends

First Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Salisbury Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. First Capital pays out 30.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Salisbury Bancorp pays out 23.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Capital has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Salisbury Bancorp has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares First Capital and Salisbury Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Capital $40.28 million 1.96 $11.90 million $3.54 6.63 Salisbury Bancorp $61.71 million 2.43 $15.87 million $2.74 9.45

Salisbury Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than First Capital. First Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Salisbury Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Salisbury Bancorp beats First Capital on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Capital

First Capital, Inc. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and business banking services. Its loan portfolio includes residential real estate, land, construction, commercial real estate and business, home equity and second mortgage, and other consumer loans. The company was founded on September 11, 1998 and is headquartered in Corydon, IN.

About Salisbury Bancorp

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. Its products include checking accounts, savings and mortgage market accounts, mortgage loans, health savings account, and retirement account. The company was founded on August 24, 1998 and is headquartered in Lakeville, CT.

