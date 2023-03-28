First Command Advisory Services Inc. Makes New $549.73 Million Investment in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,842,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,727,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 8.6% of First Command Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. First Command Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 4.01% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Graypoint LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 46,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after buying an additional 12,842 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 7,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,514,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,204,000 after purchasing an additional 87,887 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 221,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,093,000 after purchasing an additional 15,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $594,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of SPYG stock opened at $53.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.55. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $47.91 and a twelve month high of $68.12. The company has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

