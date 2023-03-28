First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) Short Interest Update

First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 113,500 shares, an increase of 51.7% from the February 28th total of 74,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

First Financial Stock Performance

Shares of THFF traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $38.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,331. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $463.13 million, a P/E ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. First Financial has a 12-month low of $36.61 and a 12-month high of $49.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Financial

In other news, Director Paul Joseph Pierson II purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.18 per share, with a total value of $60,270.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in First Financial by 17.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,331,453 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,625,000 after purchasing an additional 193,283 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of First Financial by 585.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 206,112 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,172,000 after acquiring an additional 176,022 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in First Financial by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 524,197 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,687,000 after acquiring an additional 156,091 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in First Financial by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 368,388 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,975,000 after acquiring an additional 122,504 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in First Financial by 330.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 57,032 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after acquiring an additional 43,776 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.38% of the company’s stock.

About First Financial

First Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which through its subsidiary First Financial Bank engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial, mortgage and consumer lending, lease financing, trust account services, depositor services, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, IN.

