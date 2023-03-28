First Internet Bancorp (INBK) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 30th

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the bank on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.

First Internet Bancorp has a payout ratio of 8.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect First Internet Bancorp to earn $3.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.9%.

Shares of First Internet Bancorp stock opened at $17.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.09. First Internet Bancorp has a 52-week low of $16.96 and a 52-week high of $46.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.68.

First Internet Bancorp ( NASDAQ:INBK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $27.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.70 million. First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 19.95%. Equities research analysts forecast that First Internet Bancorp will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on INBK shares. TheStreet cut shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Internet Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.50.

In other First Internet Bancorp news, Director Ann C. Dee bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.43 per share, for a total transaction of $27,430.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,175.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of INBK. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of First Internet Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $4,203,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 104.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 69,588 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 35,580 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 285.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 36,714 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 27,177 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 621,428 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,728,000 after purchasing an additional 21,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of First Internet Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $446,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.72% of the company’s stock.

First Internet Bancorp engages in the provision of online commercial and retail banking products and services. It offers first-lien residential mortgage loans, consumer loans and credit cards & CRE loans in Indiana and other parts of the midwest in the form of office, retail, industrial, and multifamily loans, with credit tenant lease financing.

