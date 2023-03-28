First Internet Bancorp (INBK) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 30th

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the bank on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.
First Internet Bancorp has a payout ratio of 8.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect First Internet Bancorp to earn $3.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.9%.
First Internet Bancorp Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of First Internet Bancorp stock opened at $17.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.09. First Internet Bancorp has a 52-week low of $16.96 and a 52-week high of $46.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.68.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts recently weighed in on INBK shares. TheStreet cut shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Internet Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.50.
Insider Activity
In other First Internet Bancorp news, Director Ann C. Dee bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.43 per share, for a total transaction of $27,430.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,175.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Internet Bancorp
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of INBK. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of First Internet Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $4,203,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 104.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 69,588 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 35,580 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 285.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 36,714 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 27,177 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 621,428 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,728,000 after purchasing an additional 21,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of First Internet Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $446,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.72% of the company’s stock.
About First Internet Bancorp
First Internet Bancorp engages in the provision of online commercial and retail banking products and services. It offers first-lien residential mortgage loans, consumer loans and credit cards & CRE loans in Indiana and other parts of the midwest in the form of office, retail, industrial, and multifamily loans, with credit tenant lease financing.
