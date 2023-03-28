First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.20

First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.
First National Financial Stock Up 0.1 %
TSE FN opened at C$38.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 9.68, a quick ratio of 10.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,111.76. First National Financial has a 1-year low of C$32.12 and a 1-year high of C$41.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$38.72 and a 200-day moving average of C$36.97. The company has a market cap of C$2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.12.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. bought 5,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$38.46 per share, with a total value of C$200,068.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 7,938,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$305,308,287.18. Insiders own 71.45% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About First National Financial
First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial segments. It offers single-family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages.

