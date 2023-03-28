First Resource Bancorp Inc. (OTCMKTS:FRSB) Short Interest Update

First Resource Bancorp Inc. (OTCMKTS:FRSB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 250.0% from the February 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

First Resource Bancorp Price Performance

First Resource Bancorp stock opened at $12.86 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.39 and its 200-day moving average is $12.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.81 million, a PE ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 0.62. First Resource Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.55 and a fifty-two week high of $13.88.

First Resource Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FRSB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.84 million for the quarter.

About First Resource Bancorp

First Resource Bancorp, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary, First Resource Bank. Its subsidiary offers lending and depository services for businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Delaware Valley. The company is headquartered in Exton, PA.

