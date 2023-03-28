First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV) is Engrave Wealth Partners LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 430,376 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the period. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF comprises approximately 4.4% of Engrave Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 18.71% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF worth $12,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DDIV. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF by 644.1% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 59,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after buying an additional 51,393 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,085,000. Private Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,115,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF by 14.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 248,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,237,000 after buying an additional 31,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at about $597,000.

Get First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF alerts:

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DDIV opened at $26.71 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.16. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF has a one year low of $25.76 and a one year high of $34.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.98.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%.

(Get Rating)

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (DDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of 50 large- and mid-cap, high-yield stocks exhibiting relative strength. Holdings are weighted by dividend yield. DDIV was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.