First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA) Short Interest Update

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,400 shares, a growth of 156.9% from the February 28th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,418,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,362,000 after buying an additional 30,401 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 559,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,816,000 after purchasing an additional 42,106 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 521,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,217,000 after purchasing an additional 10,930 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 5.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 317,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,196,000 after purchasing an additional 16,278 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 0.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 282,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period.

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.98. The company had a trading volume of 24,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,170. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.06. First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a 1-year low of $14.36 and a 1-year high of $20.91.

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund Dividend Announcement

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 22nd.

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Chartwell Investment Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

