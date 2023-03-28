First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI) Short Interest Update

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,200 shares, a decline of 77.6% from the February 28th total of 98,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 212,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Price Performance

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.85. The stock had a trading volume of 256,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,188. The company has a market capitalization of $282.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.59. First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF has a one year low of $11.78 and a one year high of $17.26.

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th will be issued a $0.157 dividend. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTRI. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $298,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 27.1% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 6,477 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF in the third quarter worth $35,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF in the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 8.2% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 40,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period.

First Trust ISE Global Copper Index Fund is an exchange traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Global Copper Index. The ISE Global Copper Index is designed to provide the investors interested in tracking public companies, which are active in the copper mining industry based on analysis of revenue derived from the sale of copper.

