First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (NASDAQ:QABA) Short Interest Up 119.0% in March

First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (NASDAQ:QABA – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,900 shares, an increase of 119.0% from the February 28th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund by 224.7% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $192,000.

First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund Price Performance

Shares of QABA stock traded down $0.36 on Tuesday, hitting $43.44. 20,711 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,963. First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund has a 12 month low of $41.40 and a 12 month high of $58.82. The stock has a market cap of $149.87 million, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.19 and a 200 day moving average of $52.96.

First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund Increases Dividend

First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be given a $0.346 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 24th. This is an increase from First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%.

The First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (QABA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ OMX ABA Community Bank index. The fund tracks an index of NASDAQ-listed banks and thrifts, excluding the 50 largest. QABA was launched on Jun 29, 2009 and is managed by First Trust.

