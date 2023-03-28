First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, a decrease of 76.7% from the February 28th total of 76,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Trading Down 0.6 %
NASDAQ ROBT traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $40.39. 37,668 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,366. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.91. The company has a market cap of $193.87 million, a P/E ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 1.20. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a 1-year low of $32.00 and a 1-year high of $49.15.
First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.011 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF
The First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (ROBT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a modified equal-weighted index of all-cap, global companies involved in artificial intelligence or robotics. ROBT was launched on Feb 21, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.
