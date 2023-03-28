First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, a decrease of 76.7% from the February 28th total of 76,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ ROBT traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $40.39. 37,668 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,366. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.91. The company has a market cap of $193.87 million, a P/E ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 1.20. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a 1-year low of $32.00 and a 1-year high of $49.15.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.011 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 203.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 434.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 2,135.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

The First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (ROBT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a modified equal-weighted index of all-cap, global companies involved in artificial intelligence or robotics. ROBT was launched on Feb 21, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.