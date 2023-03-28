First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 116,000 shares, an increase of 73.9% from the February 28th total of 66,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF Stock Performance
First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.61. The company had a trading volume of 152,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,012. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.58. First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF has a 1-year low of $24.51 and a 1-year high of $29.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $948.65 million, a PE ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 0.62.
First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th will be paid a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%.
About First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF
The First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (FTXG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Food & Beverage index. The fund follows a liquidity-selected, multi-factor-weighted index of US food & beverage companies. FTXG was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.
