First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYT) Short Interest Up 70.3% in March

First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYT – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, a growth of 70.3% from the February 28th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MTM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 86.2% during the third quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 10,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 0.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 102,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,143,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 2.6% during the third quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 22,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 93.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,752. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.20 million, a PE ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.36. First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a 1 year low of $40.43 and a 1 year high of $53.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.40.

First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th will be given a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%.

(Get Rating)

The First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FYT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Small Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of securities pulled from the NASDAQ US 700 Small Cap Index that are rescreened and weighted based on a tiered process. FYT was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.