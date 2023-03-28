First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Stake Reduced by Intrua Financial LLC

Intrua Financial LLC lowered its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 281,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,995 shares during the period. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF makes up approximately 3.0% of Intrua Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $12,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FIXD. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. S.C. Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. now owns 37,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 7,971 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,386,000. Retirement Planning Group purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $392,000. Finally, Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 13,544 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $44.87 on Tuesday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $41.85 and a 12 month high of $49.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.24.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 24th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

