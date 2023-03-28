First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FKU) Short Interest Down 74.2% in March

First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FKU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,500 shares, a decrease of 74.2% from the February 28th total of 83,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

Shares of FKU traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $32.46. 919 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,331. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.11 and its 200 day moving average is $31.36. The stock has a market cap of $25.97 million, a P/E ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.20. First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund has a 1-year low of $24.81 and a 1-year high of $40.42.

First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th will be paid a $0.107 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. This is a boost from First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

Institutional Trading of First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund

About First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund by 2.8% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 45,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund by 305.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 16,599 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund by 44.3% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 3,978 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund by 542.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 3,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund by 622.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 4,142 shares during the last quarter.

The First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (FKU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of 75 companies selected based on NASDAQs AlphaDEX selection methodology. FKU was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

