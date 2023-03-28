First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FKU) Short Interest Down 74.2% in March

First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FKU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,500 shares, a decrease of 74.2% from the February 28th total of 83,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.
First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance
Shares of FKU traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $32.46. 919 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,331. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.11 and its 200 day moving average is $31.36. The stock has a market cap of $25.97 million, a P/E ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.20. First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund has a 1-year low of $24.81 and a 1-year high of $40.42.
First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th will be paid a $0.107 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. This is a boost from First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.
Institutional Trading of First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund
About First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund
The First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (FKU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of 75 companies selected based on NASDAQs AlphaDEX selection methodology. FKU was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.
Further Reading
