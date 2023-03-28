FitLife Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FTLF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

FitLife Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FTLF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
FitLife Brands Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:FTLF traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.20. 280 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,290. FitLife Brands has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $19.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.47 million, a P/E ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 0.99.
About FitLife Brands
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FitLife Brands (FTLF)
- After an Earnings Blowout, Is Ciena Stock a Buying Opportunity?
- Meta Breaks Out Of A Base, Looks Like A Growth Stock Again
- Here’s Why Viking Therapeutics Rose Over 50% on Obesity Drug Data
- The Bottom Is In For McCormick & Company
- Walgreens Boots Alliance: Blue Chip, High-Yield Turnaround Story
Receive News & Ratings for FitLife Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FitLife Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.