Flagship Private Wealth LLC Acquires 1,034 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Flagship Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,345 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Flagship Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Flagship Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $1,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period.

IUSG traded down $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.82. 125,068 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 716,167. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.60 and a 200 day moving average of $84.43. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $76.95 and a 12-month high of $108.72.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

