Flagship Private Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Flagship Private Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,434 shares during the period. FS KKR Capital comprises 0.9% of Flagship Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Flagship Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $175,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $181,000. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its position in FS KKR Capital by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 27,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 7,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in FS KKR Capital by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 414,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,256,000 after acquiring an additional 18,159 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.43% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:FSK traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.38. The stock had a trading volume of 110,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,075,678. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.34 and a beta of 1.39. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $16.70 and a fifty-two week high of $23.23.

FS KKR Capital Increases Dividend

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $449.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.49 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.23%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 800.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Brian Gerson purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.69 per share, with a total value of $59,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,600.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Elizabeth Sandler purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.64 per share, with a total value of $49,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,129.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Gerson acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.69 per share, with a total value of $59,070.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 17,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,600.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FSK shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp investment company located in US with an EBITDA of $25 to $100 million. The fund focus on Broad range of sectors. It participates in debt and buyout capital transactions.

