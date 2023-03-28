Flagship Private Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Flagship Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. Flagship Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 16.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,224,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,746,000 after buying an additional 733,494 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 26.6% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,825,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,587,000 after purchasing an additional 594,320 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 429.9% in the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 540,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,391,000 after purchasing an additional 438,500 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 43.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,331,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,779,000 after purchasing an additional 402,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 20.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,816,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,896,000 after purchasing an additional 309,631 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWP traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $87.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,719. The company has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.23. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $74.75 and a 52-week high of $103.72.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

