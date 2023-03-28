Flagship Private Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:VLU)

Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:VLU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VLU. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF by 1,103.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF in the second quarter worth $147,000. Capital Market Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF in the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF in the first quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF by 11.1% in the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF stock traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $137.83. The stock had a trading volume of 684 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,830. The stock has a market cap of $219.15 million, a P/E ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.03. SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF has a fifty-two week low of $125.88 and a fifty-two week high of $158.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $143.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.62.

About SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF

The SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (VLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 1500 Low Valuation Tilt index. The fund tracks an index that weights securities according to a combination of fundamental factors, and aims to find those with lower prices relative to valuations. VLU was launched on Oct 24, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

