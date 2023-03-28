Flagship Private Wealth LLC Trims Position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Flagship Private Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,084 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF makes up 3.8% of Flagship Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Flagship Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF worth $4,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 148.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPHQ traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $45.81. The stock had a trading volume of 58,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,461. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.36. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 12-month low of $39.18 and a 12-month high of $51.45.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

