Floki Inu (FLOKI) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $301.74 Million

Floki Inu (FLOKI) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 28th. During the last seven days, Floki Inu has traded 16.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Floki Inu token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Floki Inu has a market capitalization of $301.74 million and $5.59 million worth of Floki Inu was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Floki Inu Profile

Floki Inu’s genesis date was July 7th, 2021. Floki Inu’s total supply is 9,942,355,954,723 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,317,621,738,535 tokens. The official message board for Floki Inu is realflokiinu.medium.com. Floki Inu’s official Twitter account is @realflokiinu and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Floki Inu is floki.com. The Reddit community for Floki Inu is https://reddit.com/r/floki and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Floki Inu protocol is a cross-chain community-driven token available on two blockchains: Ethereum (ETH) and Binance Smart Chain (BSC).FLOKI token is a meme-culture inspired token active in the gaming industry, DeFi and charity.

Valhalla is FLOKI’s NFT Metaverse game that will be powered by the FLOKI token. Valhalla will feature A-level game mechanics on the blockchain. This includes on-chain gaming interactions and upgradeable NFTs.

FlokiFi is the umbrella name for a suite of decentralized finance products that will be launching under the Floki brand. FlokiFi is short for “Floki Finance”. It is the perfect way we can think of to describe a series of utility products we will be launching that will make “FlokiFi” an ecosystem itself within the wider Floki Ecosytem. The first utility product that will be launching under the FlokiFi umbrella is the FlokiFi Locker protocol.”

