FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FLYLF) Short Interest Up 80.4% in March

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FLYLF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,300 shares, a growth of 80.4% from the February 28th total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Shares of FLYHT Aerospace Solutions stock remained flat at $0.59 during trading on Tuesday. 4,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,663. FLYHT Aerospace Solutions has a 1-year low of $0.48 and a 1-year high of $0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.68.

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Company Profile

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. engages in the provision of iridium satellite communications. The company products include Automated Flight Information Reporting System(AFIRS), which is a satellite communications aircraft interface device (AID) that enables real-time streaming of flight information, aircraft tracking and health monitoring, fuel management, and black box data streaming and Tropospheric Airborne Meteorological Data Reporting(TAMDAR), which aggregates and streams airborne weather data in real-time.

