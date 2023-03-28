FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FLYLF) Short Interest Up 80.4% in March

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FLYLF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,300 shares, a growth of 80.4% from the February 28th total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.
FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Price Performance
Shares of FLYHT Aerospace Solutions stock remained flat at $0.59 during trading on Tuesday. 4,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,663. FLYHT Aerospace Solutions has a 1-year low of $0.48 and a 1-year high of $0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.68.
FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Company Profile
