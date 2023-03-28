Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) Short Interest Update

Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,440,000 shares, a growth of 63.8% from the February 28th total of 1,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

A number of analysts recently commented on FOCS shares. Raymond James cut shares of Focus Financial Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Focus Financial Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.13.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FOCS. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Focus Financial Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 161.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. 93.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOCS traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.85. 752,589 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,282,635. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.86. Focus Financial Partners has a 52-week low of $30.27 and a 52-week high of $52.62.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $547.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.34 million. Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 25.59%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Focus Financial Partners will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

