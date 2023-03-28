Fort Henry Capital LLC Has $2.35 Million Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Fort Henry Capital LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Rating) by 40.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,829 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,828 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF makes up 2.1% of Fort Henry Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Fort Henry Capital LLC owned about 0.12% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $2,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 7,160.0% during the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAE traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.69. 71,906 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 611,148. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.07. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $19.43 and a 52 week high of $27.10.

