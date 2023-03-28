Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday.

FBIO opened at $0.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.97. Fortress Biotech has a 52 week low of $0.48 and a 52 week high of $1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 1900 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech during the third quarter worth about $86,000. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 5.2% during the third quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 841,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 41,500 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 4.1% during the third quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 792,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 31,521 shares during the period. PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in Fortress Biotech in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Fortress Biotech by 495.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 32,974 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

Fortress Biotech, Inc engages in the manufacture and commercialization of novel pharmaceutical products and product candidates. It operates through the Dermatology Product Sales and Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Product Development segments. Its products include Ximino, Targadox, Exelderm, Ceracade, and Luxamend.

