Founders Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Founders Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 94.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,944 shares during the quarter. Stanley Black & Decker accounts for about 1.2% of Founders Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Founders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $4,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 166.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 143.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. 88.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on SWK. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, February 5th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $79.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $79.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.75.

Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance

NYSE SWK traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.79. The stock had a trading volume of 314,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,935,325. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.24 and a twelve month high of $148.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.11 and its 200 day moving average is $81.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.23. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 6.24%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is presently 47.13%.

Insider Activity

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Janet Link sold 2,581 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total transaction of $221,269.13. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,116,456.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

